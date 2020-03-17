UPDATED: Chamber of Commerce among entities closed to visitors in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA -- The city of Sylacauga announced on social media Monday it is closing the City Hall Municipal Complex to the public due to the COVID-19 crises.
“There have been several concerns over COVID-19 and its appearance here in Alabama,” the statement says. “In an attempt to contain and prevent the further spread of the virus, city of Sylacauga administrators have ordered a closing of the City Hall Municipal Complex.
“Employees are in the office to take your calls during regular business hours operations, but the doors are locked to the public. We are attempting to adjust policies and practices to accommodate as many as possible to be able to continue business.
“First responders are still answering calls as normal. Police and fire have been instructed to keep contact to a minimum, keep their distance from callers and to wear gloves on the scene. Backup vehicles may be on scene to standby but may not exit their vehicles until the situation calls for it.
“This does not prevent officers from detaining and making arrests as the situation arises. It also does not prevent police officers and firefighters from rendering aid in typical situations. These protocols are in place to protect both first responders and the public they serve. We do not want to be the carrying agent that takes the virus from one home to another. We hope that these preventative measures assist in keeping Sylacauga healthy and strong and appreciate your understanding during this time.”
Assistant City Clerk Kim Morris emphasized that city employees are still doing everything they can to serve the public’s needs.
“The Police, Fire and Street departments are all still operating,” she said. “We are handling everything we can over the phone.”
The Parks and Recreation Department has suspended regular gatherings with the exception of the senior meal program, which is under the direction of the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission. Meals will be served and/or delivered until further notice, officials note.
Sylacauga fire Chief Nate Osgood also issued the following statement on his department’s Facebook page on Monday.
“First and foremost, I want to assure you that the Sylacauga Fire Department is fully operational and response-ready, and we will continue to be so throughout this COVID-19 virus event,” the post reads. “We are, however, working with state and federal authorities to decrease public contact and slow the spread of the virus. This is resulting in steps to limit all unnecessary public contact for both the safety of our members and the well-being of our community. This includes suspending events such as tours of the fire trucks and stations, walk-in blood pressure checks, car seat installations, etc.”
Osgood said if the public needs assistance, to call one of the numbers listed below.
Fire Station No. 1: 256-401-2523;
Fire Station No 2: 256-401-2582;
Non-Emergency Central Dispatch: 256-761-1556; and
Sylacauga Ambulance Service: 256-245-7448.
“We are working on contingency plans for the most extreme, foreseeable situations,” the post reads. “Again, we are still operating as normal and will respond to any and all emergency calls without delay. Thank you for your assistance as we work through this event together.”
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce will also be closed to the public and issued the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday:
“The situation surrounding the coronavirus is evolving, and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is here working for you. Our offices are closed to the public, but we are available via phone and email.
“We are a strong community and will weather through this experience together, coming out even stronger than before.
“We are pulling together resources to support all sectors of our community and region. Those resources will be for you, the individual and family, as well as our business and industries.
“We will be sharing resources on social media, website and via email.”
Meanwhile the B.B. Comer Memorial Library announced on its Facebook page it will close to the public starting Tuesday until March 31.
“The Library Board will re-evaluate the current conditions and determine if more time is needed,” the post reads. “The staff will still be available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. to help with the following services via telephone:
reference questions — we can answer reference questions, as well as look up information that we can scan and email to you; issue digital-use library cards — we can issue a card number that will provide access to the entire e-books collection, as well as all online databases; fax service — we can provide fax service for documents that can be emailed to the library.
“Please contact the library at 256-249-0961 for any informational needs you may have and let us see how we may be able to help you. We appreciate your understanding and want you to know that your library staff is committed to providing the best service possible during this time.”