TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre is pleased to announce the 21th annual, weeklong residency by the Missoula Children’s Theatre in Talladega begins Monday, according to a press release.
The 2019 Missoula production featuring area students will be a musical adaptation of the classic tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
Open auditions for 60 roles in the production utilizing area students ages 6-18 will begin at 4 p.m. sharp Monday, Sept. 30, on the Ritz stage. Students interested in auditioning should plan to stay for two hours. No advance preparation is required.
Rehearsals for the selected student cast will be after school throughout the week and culminate in two public performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk” on Saturday, Oct 5, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.