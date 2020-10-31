UPDATED: Alabama Power says power may not be fully restored in Talladega County until Thursday (free content)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with an additional statement from Alabama Power.
TALLADEGA -- Alabama Power announced Saturday it will likely be Thursday before power is fully restored to all of its Talladega County customers.
Talladega County, like much of the state, suffered extensive damage from Tropical Storm Zeta late Wednesday and Thursday morning. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the company said it had 131,000 customers without power statewide, down from a peak of 504,000. Updated numbers for Talladega and St. Clair counties were not immediately available.
“Zeta, whose impact is similar to what the company experienced during Hurricane Katrina and the April 27, 2011, tornadoes, knocked out service to nearly one-third of all Alabama Power customers,” the company said in Saturday’s release.
Alabama Power said it expected to have power restored to 95 percent of its customers by noon Tuesday, but added for the eastern Alabama counties of Clay, Randolph and Talladega, the process would probably take until Thursday evening.
“We asses each area with outages and identify the safest and efficient way to restore service,” Alabama Power spokesman Anthony Cook said. “Critical infrastructure such as hospitals and public safety services are prioritized. We move along the main distribution lines where the largest number of customers can be restored at once and then focus on repairing smaller lines to customer homes. Rural areas can provide more challenging issues to work through, specifically with the significant widespread tree debris caused by Hurricane Zeta.”
Said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president of Power Delivery, in the release, “Since early Thursday morning, we’ve been working to restore service for customers affected by Hurricane Zeta. We’ve made significant progress and are working through some tough conditions due to the number of downed trees and extensive damage across our state. I’m proud of our team members and their commitment to serving our customers. During this challenging time, we will not stop until our customers’ service is restored.”
In central Alabama, according to the release, restoration is scheduled to be complete:
Sunday evening — Leeds and Trussville.
Monday evening — Hoover, Vestavia, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Columbiana, Calera, Montevallo, Pelham, Helena, Alabaster, Pelham and Jemison.
Wednesday evening — Chilton and Dallas counties.
In the Mobile area restoration is scheduled to be complete:
Monday evening — Saraland.
Tuesday evening — Mount Vernon.
Wednesday evening — Butler.
Thursday evening — Citronelle, Thomasville, Grove Hill and Jackson.
Alabama Power says it appreciates its customers’ patience as crews work through the aftermath of this historic storm.