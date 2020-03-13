UPDATED: AHSAA suspends spring sports for 2.5 weeks effective March 18 (free content)

Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese released an updated memorandum Friday evening that effectively shuts down high school springtime sporting events beginning March 18.
“Based on the Governor’s and the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time,” he said. “The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17th. The AHSAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to analyze the status of the current health situation.
“At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.
“In the meantime, we pray everyone remains safe during this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
Early Friday afternoon, Savarese released a memorandum providing guidance on the coronavirus pandemic and how it may affect spring sports moving forward.
The memo served to answer any frequently asked questions that may arise in the coming weeks. He said the AHSAA is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in the state and surrounding states.
Savarese addressed the following questions, but noted those answers to the FAQ were based on current information and are subject to change:
- If our school or school system has cancelled all extra-curricular activities, may we practice and/or compete in contests? Practice and competition are a school and school system decision and should be based on the most current recommendations of the ADPH.
- What is the status of the AHSAA spring sports state championships? Presently, spring sport championship plans remain as is but could change. The AHSAA has formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to analyze current information to develop alternative options for championship play, if necessary. Decisions will be made in the best interest of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, student-athletes.
- What happens if my athletes or teams do not meet the minimum contest requirements at the end of the season due to mandated cancellations? Once contingency plans are developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate in championship.
- If we have a game scheduled and the other team does not agree to play or make it up, is it counted as a forfeit? No, we encourage all schools to be understanding and work together during these challenging times.
Savarese concluded his Friday memo by noting the AHSAA will provide updates as new information becomes available.
For updates, visit www.ahsaa.com.