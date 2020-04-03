UPDATED: 3rd staff member at Talladega federal prison tests positive for COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- A third staff member at Talladega’s Federal Correctional Institution has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, some 91 inmates and 50 prison staff nationwide have tested positive for the disease, and one inmate in Louisiana has died.
The first Talladega staff member was apparently diagnosed Wednesday, with the second case reported Thursday and the third Friday.
As of Friday evening, no further information was available.
The Daily Home contacted the prison’s public information officer by phone and email Wednesday and Thursday, and received an email Friday saying that a request for further information had been sent to “our Central Office, and they will be providing a response.”
No response had come out as of Friday evening.