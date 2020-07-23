UPDATEAD: Talladega City Schools will start school year with virtual classes only

TALLADEGA -- Students in the Talladega City school system will be learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
By a unanimous vote, the city school board approved Superintendent Tony Ball’s “instructional delivery procedure” as it was listed on the agenda of a called board meeting Thursday evening.
“After much thought and even more discussion, we know the safety of our employees and the children had to come first, and the best way to keep everyone safe is to go to remote learning,” Ball said.
Classes are still set to resume Aug. 19, but there is still much planning to be handled on the fly between now and then.
“We’ve been working with the principals and the Central Office staff on plans, but right now everything still raises five more questions. We’ll get there, though,” Ball said.
The first hurdle will involve making sure all students have access to the online content. Ball said Chromebooks had been ordered, and there will be more than enough for every student in the system to have one, although they had not arrived yet.
“We’ll have an official ship date (Friday, July 24), but we won’t get them in all at the same time,” he said. “Another system has agreed to loan us 250, and we can pull from classrooms and teachers if we have to, to make sure that everyone has a digital device. Of course, some will already have a device at home.”
Ball said there is also a detailed Wi-Fi map of the city of Talladega being developed.
“There are hot spots all around already, and we are working with the Talladega Housing Authority to get some put up there,” he said. “But we probably won’t know everything for sure until school starts.”
Board Chair Mary McGhee asked if the Central Office would be setting up a meeting to explain the changes to parents in the system “to make sure they understand what is expected of them,” perhaps at Harwell Auditorium with appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Ball said he would be relying on traditional and social media as well as phone calls as the primary means of spreading the word.
“We might have teachers meet with students and parents at the kindergarten level, but we’ll have to see how it plays out,” he said. “I won’t say anything is impossible -- to have hourly meetings at Harwell or something like that -- but (I) don’t want to just open (it) up to everybody for safety reasons.”
Ball said it was still far too early to say what options might be on the table after the first nine weeks.
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will appear in the weekend edition of The Daily Home.