UPDATE: Talladega police continue search for Stacey Lynch (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department is asking for any information you might have on a missing person.
Stacey Lynch was last seen leaving his residence on Grove Street on Dec. 23.
He is described as a 19-year-old Black male standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. According to Chief Jason Busby, investigators did not have a description of the clothing Lynch was wearing when he was last seen.
Lynch does not own a car, but Busby said it was not immediately clear if he had left on foot or gone with someone who did have access to a vehicle. Investigators also lacked a possible destination or direction of travel as of Monday afternoon.
“We still have information coming in and we have followed up on everything that we have gotten so far,” Busby said Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department, “anonymously or otherwise.”