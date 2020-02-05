UPDATE: Talladega County Schools will start classes 2 hours late Thursday (free content)

7:15 p.m. update: Talladega County Schools have announced classes will start two hours late Thursday, joining the Talladega City, Pell City and St. Clair County systems in announcing a delay due to the threat of inclement weather. A spokesperson for Sylacauga City Schools said the system is monitoring the situation and has yet to make a decision.
7 p.m. update: Talldaga City Schools have announced they will start classes two hours late on Thursday, Feb. 6, due to the threat of severe weather.
PELL CITY -- Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover announced all Pell City Schools will open two hours late Thursday morning.
Stover said Wednesday afternoon that due to the possibility of severe weather Thursday morning, the city schools will all open following a delay. Stover said there were concerns the storms may be active while students would normally be transported to school.
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard also said Wednesday his district will open following a two-hour delay Thursday.
The Talladega City, Talladega County and Sylacauga City systems are expected to make their decisions after an Emergency Management Agency briefing at 5 p.m. The Daily Home will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.