UPDATE: Sylacauga City Schools will be on two-hour delay Tuesday (free content)

6:06 p.m. update: Sylacauga City Schools will start two hours late Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. John Segars has announced.
5:57 p.m. update: Superintendent Mike Howard has announced that St. Clair County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Pell City Schools will be closed Tuesday, system officials announced, due to potential flooding as a result of heavy rain moving through the area.
Meanwhile, Talladega City and Talladega County schools will start two hours late Tuesday, system officials said.
No other systems in The Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area have announced any schedule changes for Tuesday. This story will be updated if that changes.