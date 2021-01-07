UPDATE: Suspicious package at Talladega Post Office proves to be harmless (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The suspicious package at the Talladega Post Office on Thursday evening was two books, in two satchels, according to police Chief Jason Busby.
The “suspicious package” was left outside the post office next to a mail drop box.
“They were not packaged to be mailed, there were no labels,” Busby said. “It was spotted by an employee in a place where it shouldn’t have been, and the proper steps were taken. We still don’t know who sent it, why it was left here or who it was for.
“It may have just been an accident. There was no indication that anyone intended to cause alarm. There was never any threat made against the post office or anyone else.”
Busby said police were notified a little before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon; a patrol officer responded first, followed by an investigator and the SWAT commander. They made an initial assessment and then called in the explosives and ordnance disposal unit from Gadsden.
“They were able to X-ray it and determine that it contained everyday objects and was not dangerous,” the chief explained.
Busby said the city SWAT team that responded “followed the procedure perfectly with the information they had.”
East Street between The Square and Coosa Street was closed off for about three hours while the package was investigated.
The Talladega Fire Department also responded.