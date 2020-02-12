UPDATE: Pell City Schools will be on normal schedule Thursday; flash flood watch issued for NE Ala.

5:40 p.m. update: Pell City Schools have announced they will run on normal schedule Thursday.
5:37 p.m. update: Sylacauga City Schools have announced they are still planning a normal schedule for Thursday. System officials said they will re-evaluate Thursday morning, if necessary.
Forecasters today are urging locals to sleep lightly tonight as the possibility of flooding and severe storms approaches.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch early Wednesday morning for Northeast Alabama between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Talladega County Schools and Talladega City Schools have announced a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to inclement weather.
Gary Goggans, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Calera, said Northeast Alabama is expected to see between 1 and 1½ inch of rain.
“It doesn’t seem like a lot, but the ground is so saturated,” Goggans said. “There’s nowhere for the water to go, so we could see rapid runoff.”
According to Goggans, the storm is coming from the west, and should meet with moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico.
Parts of Northeast Alabama saw up to 3.5 inches of rain Monday, causing some road closures and school delays. Goggans said the flooding from Monday, combined with any flooding from tonight’s storm, should recede within the next few days.
Goggans said a severe thunderstorm could also pass through the area, posing risks for damaging winds and a brief tornado.
Goggans urged residents to have at least two ways of receiving weather updates; because the storm is expected overnight, Goggans said, at least one of those ways should be able to wake them in case of an emergency.
Goggans said the storm could leave standing water on roads, and warned against driving over those roads.