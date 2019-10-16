SYLACAUGA — Robert Doran Toney, 53, of Sylacauga was found dead Wednesday after being reported missing since Friday, Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy confirmed.
Murphy said Toney and his vehicle were located around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Donahoo Lane in Sylacauga, which is less than a mile from Toney’s home.
Murphy said the 2014 Nissan Versa he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree and was found off an embankment in a wooded area.
“Although he struck a tree, it appears his death was from natural causes,” Murphy said. “No foul play is suspected.”
Toney, had not been seen or heard from since leaving work at Nippon Oil in Childersburg around 2 p.m. Friday, Childersburg Police Chief Rich McClelland said Tuesday.
The Childersburg Police Department and Talladega Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, Murphy said.
Efforts to reach McClelland were unsuccessful Wednesday.