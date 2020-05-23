UPDATE: Childersburg teen reported missing found safe (free content)

5:10 p.m. update -- Childersburg police officers located a missing 15-year-old girl Saturday morning after issuing an emergency missing child alert. Childersburg police Chief Richard McClelland said Miyaa Markia Latoya Mccormick was found safe in the community and was returned to her parents following a medical evaluation.
“We are all glad this had happy ending,” he said.
-- Kelli Tipton
CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick.
McCormick is a 15-year-old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray jacket in the area of 16th Court Northwest at 10:30 PM in Childersburg on Friday.
She was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Miyaa McCormick, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.