TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The United Way of North Talladega County’s Day of Giving will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On that day, according to a press release, “you and your business, school, church and/or civic organization can make a difference in the community by volunteering to assist with improvement projects in Talladega.
“Individuals and groups of volunteers will be matched with projects convenient to them from a list of work projects submitted by local United Way partner agencies and community members.”
Projects can include everything from landscaping, painting and cleaning to organization and light construction.
The United Way of North Talladega County is in the early days of its 2020 campaign, according to Executive Director Valerie Burrage.
“We have received $30,000 of our $143,000 goal,” she said. “I would like to encourage our partner agencies to challenge your staff, volunteers and board members to give to the UWNTC .
“When encouraging or setting a goal for this year, ask each employee or volunteer to give one hour of their monthly pay. If we all work together to increase giving, more can be done in our community. We have one of our partner agencies at 100% and another at 75%.
“I am excited about how the mindset of United Way is changing, and that has been my goal since day one. The UWNTC Board members and myself have been out delivering pledge cards. We still have some businesses to contact. If you need pledge cards, let me know.
“Also, you can donate online at www.uwntc.org. Please share this information with the people that come for resources, churches and on social media.”
To submit a project idea for the Day of Giving, please email TalladegaUnitedWay@gmail.com or call 256-362-4665 by Dec. 31.
To volunteer for the Day of Giving, please text UWNTC to 77222 by Feb. 15.