United Way of North Talladega Co., Food Bank planning food box giveaway (free content)

Valerie Burrage

Valerie Burrage

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The United Way of North Talladega County and the Community Food Bank in Birmingham announced a partnership to distribute some 300 holiday food boxes, including hams, in Talladega on Thursday, Dec. 10. 

The boxes will be distributed on a drive-through basis, which is expected to take about an hour and a half.

Volunteers are still needed for the distribution, with set-up expected to start at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street around 9 a.m. The trucks carrying the food boxes are expected to arrive between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Masking and social distancing requirements will be observed.

To volunteer, please contact Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County, at 256-362-4665 or Talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.

