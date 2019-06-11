The U.S. Forest Service is requesting public comments on establishing standard operating procedures at Turnipseed Campground in the Talladega National Forest, Talladega Ranger District.
The Forest Service is proposing to establish normal operating procedures similar to other established campgrounds, according to a press release. Procedures include:
1. Prohibited camping for longer than 14 days.
2. Restricted use of the campground between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except a person who is camping or who is visiting a person camping.
3. A two-vehicle limit, excluding motorcycles and bicycles, per camping unit.
4. Limited parking to each camping unit’s designated spaces. Parking or leaving a vehicle outside
the designated parking spaces is restricted. (Overnight parking is available in the general parking
area.)
The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public comments to help identify any issues, concerns or extraordinary circumstances that need to be considered, the release said. The agency is accepting written, facsimile, hand-delivered, oral and electronic comments until June 25.
Contact: Gloria Nielsen, district ranger, Talladega National Forest, 1001 North St., Talladega, AL
35160; call 256-362-2909; fax 256-362-0823; email comments-southern-alabama-talladega@fs.fed.us.
Submit oral or hand-delivered comments during normal business hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.