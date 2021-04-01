Two missing teens are believed to have been in Birmingham

The search for two teenage girls who ran away from the Presbyterian Home Sunday continued Thursday afternoon.
According to Det. Lisa Garrett, the two girls, Carmella Bass and Hosanna Brown, were last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Presbyterian Home. Both girls are Black. Bass, 14. is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 149 pounds, with a natural afro. Brown, 16, is 5-4 and 140 pounds with straight black hair. Both girls were dressed in all black clothing when they were last seen. Neither one of them had a backpack when last seen, and neither of them has a cell phone when they left
Garrett said police in Talladega had good information that both girls were in Birmingham Wednesday, in the area around 73rd and 4th Avenue North.
“Birmingham Police went to the location and said they had just left walking,” Garrett.
Anyone with information on the girls’ locations should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Anonymous tips may also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com. Police may also be contacted through the usual social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.