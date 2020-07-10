Tuberville vs. Sessions, 2 Talladega commissioner races on runoff ballot Tuesday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The polls will be open for the runoff election Tuesday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republican voters throughout the state will be making the choice between former Sen. and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tubberville to square off against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.
There will also be a Republican runoff for Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 between Beth Kellum and Will Smith. Kellum is the incumbent. There are no Democrats in this race, so the winner of the runoff wins the office.
There are no Democrat runoffs in Talladega or St. Clair counties, but Republican voters will be casting ballots in two County Commission races in Talladega. There are no local runoffs in the ballot for St. Clair County.
In Talladega, incumbent District 1 Commissioner Jackie Swinford is in a runoff with Jay Watson.
For District 5, Buddy Mllam and Phillip Morris are vying to replace Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who is not seeking reelection.
There are no Democrats running in either of the local commission races, either, so the winner of the runoff will take office.
Only voters who cast ballots in the Republican primary earlier this year, and those who didn’t vote in either the Democratic or Republic primaries, will be allowed to vote in the Republican runoff.
Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary is ineligible to vote in the Republican runoff.