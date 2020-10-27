Tropical Storm Zeta: Wind gusts may knock down trees, power lines Thursday (free content)

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain and windy at times. Rain becoming heavy at times late. Low around 70F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.