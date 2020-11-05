Travis and Kim Cochran renew wedding vows (free content)

Travis and Kim Cochran have been a couple for 28 years and man and wife for 21, but their marriage was done in a hurry in the Probate Office; last month, they decided to remedy that situation by throwing themselves a vow renewal, this time with all their family and friends at Mountain Home Baptist Church in Sycamore.
The Rev. Robert Duncan officiated. Alfie Morris and Timothy Cochran were the best men. The matron of honor was Fatima Bostick, and the maid of honor was Rosie Hamblin.
Their son, Tre’von Cochran, walked his mother down the aisle and gave her away. Following the ceremony, the couple took their first honeymoon in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.