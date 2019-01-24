CHILDERSBURG -- According to Mayor Ken Wesson and a post on the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce website, traffic changes are underway this week in regards to the bridge replacement project on U.S. 280.
According to the post, Calvin Cook of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said traffic flow along the Highway 280 corridor through Childersburg is about to take a major shift as a result of the ongoing bridge replacement project. Cook, a Childersburg native, is supervising the project’s contractor work in the municipality.
Wesson said ALDOT will close down about 1,000 feet of Talladega County Road 8, the Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway, in order to raise the elevation of the road to meet the new higher bridge level. That portion will remain closed for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather.
The information on the Chamber website said only large truck traffic will be detoured outside of the local community. Those vehicles will be directed down to the Sylacauga-Fayetteville Highway and have to make their way back around from that end.
Local traffic will not be able to use that 1,000-foot section, but all other side streets will remain open for such traffic.
Once that part of the project is complete, two lanes of the current Highway 280 traffic will be diverted to the newly constructed portion, while the vacated two lanes are brought up to the new height. Once that is completed, crews will move to the remaining lane.
The plan is still to keep four lanes of traffic going all of the time along Highway 280, including the use of the traffic signal at the top of the hill, Wesson said.
There may be a temporary exception to that if and when crews have to deal with something unexpected, as was the case a few months ago when one lane of traffic was shut down for a few hours to repair the current road surface.
The Highway Department is encouraging drivers to allow some extra time for travel through the road work area and stay alert to other traffic.
If you are affected by this short-term closing of the Fayetteville Highway for local traffic, you probably will want to try a few alternate routes to find what works best for you, state officials said.