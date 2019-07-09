TALLADEGA -- In addition to the paving taking place on Alabama 21, those with business in Talladega this week will be facing another obstacle as well.
Traffic on the east and north sides of the Square has been partially blocked off, and those heading this way around the Square will have to take a detour.
According to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, a truck hit a power box connected to the traffic signals on either end of the east side of the Square, knocking them both out.
“We discussed the situation with the Alabama Department of Transportation, and we all agreed the best way to handle the situation was the detour,” she said.
“We discussed setting up a temporary four-way stop or a yellow caution light, but decided both of those were too dangerous. I know the detour is inconvenient, but we have to put safety first.”
A new power box has been ordered, and Cheeks said there has been a rush placed on the order.
“I would love to say for certain that it would be here by Friday, but unfortunately, I can’t guarantee that,” she said.
Once the box is delivered, it will be up to the state Department of Transportation to get installed.