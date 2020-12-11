You are the owner of this article.
Toys for Tots deadline is Dec. 14 at Talladega car dealership (free content)

Toys for Tots 2020

A Toys for Tots Toy Drive is underway at Bill Stanford Automotive in Talladega. Shown above are Jarvis Hutchinson and Cheryl Cate. 

 

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- 2020 has been a rough year for a lot of reasons, but a child doing without Christmas presents should not be one of them. 

The annual Toys for Tots drive in Talladega plans to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“Bill Stanford Automotive is your drop-off location for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive,” according to a press release. “Please help a less fortunate child and bring the joy of  Christmas this year by dropping off a new unwrapped toy to the dealership located at 411 East St. N, Talladega. Deadline for drop-off will be Dec. 14.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help with purchasing toys for kids this Christmas, please call 256-452-5981, the release adds.

