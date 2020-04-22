Thursday storms may include hail, damaging winds

Northeast Alabama may see severe weather Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A wide band of central Alabama is in a “slight” risk zone Thursday — the second-least-severe ranking on the service’s five-step scale — stretching from Gadsden to just north of Auburn; further south is a “moderate” risk zone, one step up the scale. Calhoun, Cleburne, St. Clair and Talladega counties may see quarter-sized hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph and possible tornadoes between about 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Mark Linhares, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Calera, said a few waves of thunderstorms are expected, with the potential for a few inches of rain. Some of eastern Alabama had been put under a flash flood watch, but that had yet to become a concern for the northeast.
“The big thing to let people know is that they need multiple ways to get the warnings,” Linhares said. “And to be aware of the times when these storms may arrive.”