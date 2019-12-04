TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Although this year’s Shoes for Christmas campaign is winding down, there is still time to donate before it ends Thursday, Dec. 5.
Donations should be made by check to FIRST Family Service Center and may be for any amount. Donations may be made anonymously or in the name of someone else.
Last year, according to FIRST Director Betsy Curlee, $2,400 was raised in north Talladega County, which translated to new shoes for 90 children. The money raised this year has already exceeded that amount, thanks to a $2,500 gift from the First United Methodist Church of Talladega.
The other donors as of Tuesday were Tallatron ($425), Russ Ollevera ($100) and the Cheatwood family ($50).
FIRST receives the names of children in need of assistance from the schools they attend. The donations go to purchase vouchers, which are then sent to the schools with the children’s names on them. The vouchers can be used at the Shoe Show in Talladega, so all money stays local.
Checks can be mailed to or dropped off at FIRST Family Service Center in West Gate Homes, 901 W. Sloan Ave., #130, Talladega, AL 35160.