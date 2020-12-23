Threatt-Keith wedding

Jaleesa Sha’Rita Threatt, of Sylacauga, daughter of Forris and Constance Strickland, of Sylacauga, and Michael and Sophia Cottingham, of Montevallo, announces her union of matrimony to Pastor Cortney De’Andre Keith, of Gadsden.
The groom-to-be is the son of Corey Keith, of Talladega, and Andre and LaQuita Dye, of Talladega.
The wedding will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Oxford Civic Center. Pastor Clifton Cook of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Sylacauga will be officiating. Pastor Deborah Calhoun George of the City of Refuge Prayer and Deliverance Church of Talladega will perform the prayer of covering.
Pastor Cortney Keith has been in ministry for 16-plus years, of which he served as pastor of the Brunna Valley Baptist Church of Lincoln for five prior to returning to his home church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, of Stockdale, where he was baptized, licensed and ordained in ministry.
Keith has served as pastor for Mt. Zion Baptist Church for a year. There, his fiancée, Jaleesa Threatt, also serves as the praise and worship leader and on the church’s media team. The two met through ministry in 2015, remained close friends and later decided in 2018 to pursue a much closer relationship.
The two will reside in Gadsden. The ceremony is invitation/RSVP only due to COVID-19 regulations. All in attendance of the ceremony will have temperatures taken upon entry and are asked to wear masks or face coverings. The couple will receive gifts and monetary donations at the reception.