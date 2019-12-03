PELL CITY — Pell City Chamber of Commerce is looking for participants for the annual Christmas parade, but registration closes on Friday.
The parade will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and the theme is “A Magical Christmas.”
Residents, businesses and organizations are all encouraged to sign up to participate in the event. Registration is still open to walk or have a float in the parade.
The parade will start at Pell City High School and move down Cogswell Avenue to the Avondale walking track. Line up for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the high school.
Floats will be judged with the best float winning a trophy.
Chamber members can register by visiting business.pellcitychamber.com/events and clicking the “Register” button on the Pell City Christmas Parade listing. Non-members are required to pay a $25 registration fee and can request an entry form by emailing info@pellcitychamber.com or calling 205-338-3377. Return registration forms to 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway, Suite 105, Pell City, AL 35128.