Testing your true feelings (op-ed)

Often times, we say things, but when we get the opportunity to translate words into action, we fail ourselves and those who truly matter.
I’ve attended several memorial events for our veterans and I would have felt less than American if I hadn’t. I lay down at night knowing that with God and because of these brave soldiers and the righteous first responders, we and this nation are safe.
I’m in the process of trying to organize an event for these brave men and women so that we can show we truly appreciate their sacrificial love for us and others. One way we can do this is by denying ourselves and giving to others who truly deserve it.
You season bakers, I’m asking that you do no more than to take a little butter, sugar, eggs, etc. and bake these brave and courageous soldiers and first responders a cake. If not a cake, then a pie.
If you are one of the women of Zarephath, 1 Kings 17:7, I look forward to hearing from you. I can be contacted at 256-362-7137, and if there is no answer, please leave a message.
A final date hasn’t been decided due to COVID-19, but I’m hoping this event will take place in the near future, if the mandates have been lifted and it is safe to come together in celebration.
I’m hoping our city recreation department will provide the venue at one of the city locations, and at this same time, I’m reaching out to one of our ministers.
Initially, the event was slated for June 22, 2020, and would have approximately 28 firemen and one essential worker, approximately 56 Talladega City policemen and several military 10-year veterans. I was hoping to include the 106 Talladega County policemen, but without your help, I can’t.
I’m requesting the presence of our mayor, city manager, City Council and Talladega County commissioners. I’m asking that local businesses, restaurants and entrepreneurs help provide food and some of the things that are needed and I thank all of you in advance for your help.
I’m open to all suggestions in reference to this event. The event isn’t about me or you, but our courageous men and women. I would like to include the public, but at this time, it isn’t possible. The attire is casual or professional uniform, and the event is slated to start at 12 noon and end at approximately 1:15 in the afternoon.
Thresa L. Williams is a resident of Talladega and former State of Alabama Department of Human Resources employee. She is also a former employee of the Alabama State Medicaid agency.