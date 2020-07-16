Talladega Water, Sewer biz office, public library closed due to resurgent pandemic (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Water and Sewer business office and the Armstrong-Osborne Library closed Wednesday due to the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions on access to City Hall similar to the ones put in place in March are once again in effect.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, one employee at the Water and Sewer office on Court Street has tested positive for the virus, and others have reported symptoms.
“We didn’t have enough people to keep things going there, so we went ahead and closed, and arranged for the building to be deep cleaned,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll know more by Monday and can decide when to reopen then.”
Although the business office and drive-through lanes are closed, Cheeks said customers will still be able to pay their bills online or through the mail.
The Water and Sewer Service Center on George Holdridge Drive will also still be open as well to handle emergency calls.
Cheeks added employees at the library had also exhibited symptoms, although there were no positive test results as of Wednesday afternoon. Nevertheless, the library will also be closed at least through Monday.
Although none of the employees at City Hall have tested positive, Cheeks said residents with business in the building are encouraged to handle as much as possible over the phone, and make reservations to meet with city personnel face to face.
The major difference between the current guidelines and those put in place in March is that Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered masks to be worn in public at all times. Masks will be required of people entering City Hall, including those coming in for Municipal Court.
Cheeks said she had not had a chance to meet with Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks yet this week but added that other than the mask requirement, Tuesday night Municipal Court will continue as it has been.
The Talladega City Council is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 5 p.m. Although the council had resumed in-person meetings, Cheeks said Monday’s meeting would take place over Zoom.
As for the appointed boards that normally meet in the council chamber as well, Cheeks said the city is willing to help them set up Zoom meetings.
The Talladega Industrial Development Board, which was scheduled to meet July 30, has canceled that meeting, she added.