After a three-and-a-half-hour recount at City Hall that changed nothing, the race for Talladega City Board of Education for Ward 3 appears to be headed for Circuit Court.
Incumbent board member Jake Montgomery appeared to have won the general election by a single vote, after accounting for two ballots that were placed in the wrong box. Before those two votes had been counted, challenger Angela Estelle appeared to be the winner.
Residents of Ward 3 and 4 both voted at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Two people filled out ballots for Ward 3, but put them in the machine for Ward 4.
The recount Friday involved only votes for BoE Ward 3, but included all of the ballots cast in Ward 3 (including four that did not mark a choice for the seat), all of the absentee ballots cast and all of the ballots cast in Ward 4, even though only two of them could actually be counted. The result was exactly the same as it was election night, with Montgomery the winner by one.
Montgomery was not present during the recount, although his brother, Charles, was there as his
representative.
Estelle was there with a representative as well, although he declined to publicly state his name or
Affiliation. The representative said he believed the machines at the polling place should have been calibrated to accept ballots from one ward each, and that the two ward 3 ballots deposited in the ward 4 machine should have been spit back out. Since they were not, he argued, they were miscast and should not have been counted at all.
He also questioned the validity of the recount, since the city had denied Estelle a hand recount because the law requires the recount be conducted in the same manner as the election. The machine used during the recount was calibrated to only count ballots for Ward 3. Estelle and the representative both claimed that not having the same machines used at the polling place used for the recount violated the law governing the recount.
When questioned about why the machines were set up the way they were, both on election day and during the recount, City Manager Beth Cheeks said the software was set up by ESS, a Birmingham-based company that is certified by the Alabama Secretary of State. The city was not directly involved.
Any issue with the company would have to be taken up with the secretary of state’s office or in an election contest in Talladega County Circuit Court.