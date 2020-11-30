You have permission to edit this article.
Talladega vs. Sylacauga basketball games postponed (free content)

Ball in basket

A basketball falls through the net following a made shot.

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

The boys and girls basketball games between Sylacauga and Talladega high schools scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, have been postponed due to COVID exposure. The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

