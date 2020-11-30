Talladega vs. Sylacauga basketball games postponed (free content) FROM STAFF REPORTS Nov 30, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A basketball falls through the net following a made shot. Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The boys and girls basketball games between Sylacauga and Talladega high schools scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, have been postponed due to COVID exposure. The games will be rescheduled at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Game High School Postpone Girl Games Boy Covid Loading... Loading...