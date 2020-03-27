2 Talladega teens will hand out bag lunches to youngsters Sunday

TALLADEGA -- Amid the growing fear and frustration stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, two Talladega teenagers have decided to channel their energy (and funds) into giving something back to their community.
LaTerrance “RuRu” Borden and Ahamd Watkins, both 17, will be cooking hot dogs and handing out bag lunches in Westside Park on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
According to LaShonda Swain, Borden’s mother, “They both work and they’re taking the money they made from their jobs to feed kids while they’re out of school.”
Watkins is a student at Talladega High School, she said, while Borden is home-schooled.
Because social distancing and other safeguards are still in place, parents will drive through the park, pick up a lunch and then head on their way.
“We checked with the city, and they’re fine with it as long as everybody just picks up and goes,” Swain said.
The lunches will include a hot dog, juice drinks, water and a bag of chips, as well as footballs and other toys for younger children.
The event is summed up on a flier, saying, “Let’s come together and do something positive for our city.” The official name is “Giveback 2 The Community 2020.”