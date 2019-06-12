TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks and the municipality’s various department heads will give the state of the city address at The Ritz Theatre on Tuesday, June 18, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. The event is free, and light refreshments will be available.
Among other topics, Cheeks is expected to address the status of various public works projects currently underway as well as other capital improvements and paving coming up later this year.
For more information, please contact The Ritz at 256-315-0000 or call the mayor/manager’s office at 256-362-8775.