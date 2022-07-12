 Skip to main content
Talladega Sheriff's Office searches for missing 80-year-old woman

Barbara West

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with medical issues.

Barbara Ann West is described as an 80-year-old white woman standing 5-foot-4 and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She may be driving a 2011 gold Chevrolet Equinox with Alabama license tag 61BZ540.

West may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen around noon Tuesday in the Renfroe Road area. Her vehicle was last seen in Moody around 12:35 p.m. the same day.

Anyone with information regarding West’s whereabouts is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.