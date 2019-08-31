TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s general municipal election of 2019 ended last week, but the election process as a whole still has a ways to go.
Tuesday at noon, the Talladega City Council will approve a resolution certifying the results of Tuesday’s election and calling for runoff elections in Wards 2 and 3. But a couple of other things will have to happen first.
Following Tuesday’s election, there were 46 provisional ballots that, for whatever reason, were not counted.
According to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, those ballots are in sealed boxes, locked up in a vault in the City Clerk’s Office. Before they can be opened, they will be sent to the Talladega County Board of Registrars, where they will be unsealed, and the determination will be made if they can be counted or not.
According to Board of Registrars Chair Cookie Adair, there are several reasons that a ballot can be deemed provisional. In the case of provisional absentee ballots, which are the majority of provisionals, the person either didn’t send a copy of his/her photo ID with the application and with the ballot itself, did not fill out the affidavit properly or didn’t have two people witness their signature.
“All of those people have been notified, and they had until 5 p.m. today (Friday) to bring in their identification to prove they are who they say they are,” Adair said. “If they are not on the poll list, it is up to us to determine if they are a qualified voter that lives in the county. We always try to side with the voter, whenever we can.”
The Board of Registrars will send its report to the Talladega City Council on Tuesday morning, before the canvassing meeting begins.
Cheeks said the registrars will send a numbered roster list, and the votes due to be recorded, if any, will be called out by their roster number, to protect the privacy of the voters casting the ballots. The council will then vote on the resolution to certify, without voting on the individual ballots.
POTENTIAL PITFALLS
Particularly in the race for City Board of Education Ward 3, there are additional potential pitfalls.
After Tuesday night, incumbent Jake Montgomery had defeated challenger Angela Estells by a single vote, but according to Cheeks, there were three provisional ballots cast in that ward.
If, for example, Estelle picks up one vote and the other two are excluded, or if all three are counted and she gets two and Montgomery gets one, the race becomes a tie.
According to Grace Newcombe, assistant to the Alabama secretary of state’s chief of staff for communications, in the event of a tie, the two candidates would go into a runoff, even though there were only two candidates to begin with and no one has been eliminated.
If the runoff also results in a tie, state law says a majority of the members of the governing body will determine the winner. In this case, that would be the Talladega City Council.
Cheeks said the council would have the option of staying out of the decision-making process altogether. If it does, or if the council is divided and cannot reach a decision, it is then up to the probate judge for the county to determine the winner by lot.
The law is not specific on what type of lot is required and could involve flipping a coin, rolling dice, drawing straws, cutting a deck of cards or playing rock, paper, scissors.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said the only precedent he is aware of was a sheriff’s election in Coosa County that ended in a tie and was eventually resolved by a coin toss.
Cheeks pointed out that, in municipal elections, there is no provision for an automatic recount, no matter how close the initial outcome may be. If either side chooses to contest the outcome (assuming it is not a runoff), he/she has five days from Tuesday to file paperwork with the Talladega County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Cheeks said she could not say for certain what was involved in contesting an election.
“That all happens in Circuit Court, the city doesn’t have anything to do with that,” she said. “And there hasn’t been one since I’ve been here.”