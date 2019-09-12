TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s recycling center on South Street is officially reopened.
The center was closed in July after several months of people apparently using it as a general garbage dump. City Manager Beth Cheeks says the new, improved facility features an extra drop off bin and a guard shack with a part-time city employee to make sure the facility is not abused in the future.
There are also surveillance cameras in operation 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
The three employees who will rotate in the guard shack, who answer directly to Cheeks, will work four-hour shifts six days per week. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.
Items accepted include plastic, paper, cardboard and aluminum and tin cans. All recyclables must be placed inside the bins.
Boxes should be flattened, cans and beverage jugs should be rinsed out with any paper labels removed, and plastic bottles should be labelled number one or number two plastic.
Plastic bags, Styrofoam, glass, tires, yard debris, household garbage and electronics will not be accepted. Plastic wrap, motor oil, wax, carbon or plastic coated paper, paper towels and ream wrappers are also not allowed.
Violators, particularly those who dump items outside the bins, can be cited and charged with criminal dumping, a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine of up to $500, Cheeks said.
The shack was purchased from a local business owner, who moved it onto the site. The city renovated it, poured a concrete slab and put in an air conditioner using in-house labor. The entire project cost less than $5,000, Cheeks said.
The third bin was added because the facility had been closed for so long, Cheeks added. The part-time employees will warn her if the bins are nearing capacity before it is time for them to be emptied. The third bin may eventually be removed if it is not needed.
Although electronics are not recyclable at the South Street location, the city has scheduled an E-recycling day for Friday, Oct. 25, at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on West Battle Street. Essentially, anything that plugs in can be recycled, including computers, hard drives, monitors, keyboards, cables, power supplies, fax machines, printers, copiers, telephones, cellphones, scanners, battery backups, printer cartridges, filing cabinets, TVs, Christmas lights, household appliances, hair dryers, curling irons, microwaves, washers and dryers, dishwashers, VCRs and DVD players and extension cords.
For more information on the South Street recycling center, call 256-362-8775 or visit www.talladega.com.
For information on E-recycling, call 256-362-8186, ext. 1026, or visit protecrecycling.com.