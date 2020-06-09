Talladega public library will reopen, with limitations, next week (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega will be reopening for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only by appointment and with limited hours.
The library will officially reopen June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with each patron allowed in for a maximum of 30 minutes. The building will be closed for lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m. No children will be allowed inside the building.
Appointments must be made ahead of time by phone, and individuals are allowed only one appointment per day. You should “stay in your car and call when you arrive,” according to a post on the library’s website. “We will come and get you when it’s your time. Only enter through the door from the parking lot.”
Books should be returned only through the book drop and cannot be brought inside for the time being. Books can be checked out inside or curbside with a three-book limit.
The computer lab will be open, but staff will not be allowed to assist patrons. The last appointment to use a computer will be at 2 p.m. daily, and the computers will be shut down at 2:30.
Faxes are still 50 cents per page, copies 20 cents per page, exact change only, according to the website.
Restrooms will remain closed to the public, and the genealogy room will stay closed as well.
Anyone who is sick or exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed inside. Hand sanitizer will be available inside the door, and masks are strongly encouraged. If you do not have your own mask, the library will make them available for a $1 donation.
Disinfecting will be going on inside throughout the day.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call 256-362- 4211.