Talladega police warn of scammers claiming to call from Department of Homeland Security (free content)

TALLADEGA -- An 86-year-old Talladega woman was recently targeted by a new variant on an old phone scam, according to a report filed with Talladega police Tuesday.
Detective Dennis McDaniel said the victim told investigators she was contracted by telephone by a woman who claimed to be an agent of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, giving a name and a badge number.
The caller told the victim her information had been used in some sort of criminal activity and asked her to confirm the last four digits of her Social Security number.
The victim provided the information, McDaniel said. The caller then asked the victim for her banking information, at which point the victim hung up and contacted the police.
“Never, ever give your Social Security number out over the phone, even if it is just the last four digits,” McDaniel said.
Scams involving a caller claiming to be with a federal or state law enforcement agency are fairly common, although McDaniel said he did not believe he had seen one with the caller claiming to be with DHS before now. “My understanding is the Department of Homeland Security isn’t going to just call you on the phone,” he said.