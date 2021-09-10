Talladega Police trying to locate missing 53-year-old man

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Eric Lavelle Farris is described as a 53-year-old white male brown eyes and long brown and gray hair and beard. He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a shirt.
He may be driving a lifted 2003 Ford truck.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, Farris was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sept. 5 near his home on Bankhead Blvd. Farris is diabetic and does not appear to have his medication with him. His family reported him missing Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Farris’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.