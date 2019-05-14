Talladega Police are looking for a 14-year-old who ran away from his mother Friday evening — two days before Mother's Day, according to an incident and offense report.
Nhyjay Draper is described as being a 14-year-old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a burgundy jacket, a red and black backpack and red, white and blue shoes.
According to Talladega Police Jason Busby, Draper’s mother came to pick him up on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. around 5 p.m. Friday, but he refused to get in the car and ran away on foot. Busby said he was last seen on Bingham Street heading toward Knoxville Homes.
Anyone with information on Draper’s location should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.