TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man captured on video robbing Benny’s Mini-Mart at gunpoint Thanksgiving night.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the suspect came into the store at the corner of Howard and West streets, threw an empty Dollar Tree bag on the counter, produced a handgun and demanded the cashier give him all the money in the till.
The cashier complied while pushing the silent alarm button. The robber then fled on foot through the front door with about $200 cash.
The robber is likely somewhere between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black mask over the bottom portion of his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He has tattoos on the back of both hands; his arms are covered in the surveillance video, but the design on the left hand appears to continue as part of a sleeve.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.