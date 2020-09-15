Talladega police seek help locating 16-year-old runaway (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home after fighting with his mother early Tuesday.
LaMonte Tucker is described as a 16-year-old Black male standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. When he was last seen, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was wearing black Adidas pants with red and black sliders and no shirt.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Tucker’s mother told police she and her son had argued about him wanting to go somewhere after 2 a.m., and her saying no.
The argument quickly escalated, leading to Tucker throwing some objects and breaking a chair and a TV set. He then ran out of the house and got into a car with someone else, who drove away.
The mother was unable to give a description of the vehicle and said she did not know who the friend was who was in it.
A photo of Tucker was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.