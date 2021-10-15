Talladega Police seek help in finding local runaway

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old who ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children on Thursday afternoon.
Persais Anna Elizabeth Eastup is described as a 15-year-old Black female standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair has been dyed blue.
When last seen, she was wearing a black shirt, black and gold pyjama bottoms and a black headband. Her hair was pulled back into a bun.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, Eastup is believed to be on foot, although her last known direction of travel was not listed on the report, he said.
She was last seen at the Robinson Cottage on the campus of the Presbyterian Home around 3 p.m. Thursday, McElrath added.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also give anonymous information through the city’s website, www.talladega.com.