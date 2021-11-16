Talladega Police searches for missing 15-year-old girl

Talladega Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning in Broadway Mobile Home Park.
Adaysha Gelkedria Fulford is described as a Black female standing 4-foot-9 and weighing about 145 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing black tights, a black T-shirt and black Jordans.
She is not known to have access to a car, and her cell phone appears to have been turned off.
She was last seen around 11 a.m. and, according to the report, did not have permission to go anywhere.
Fulford does not seem to have a past history of running away.
Anyone with information on her current whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.