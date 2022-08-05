Talladega Police searches for 14-year-old runaway

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old runaway.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Sabree Knapp of Munford is a 14-year-old white female with fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 1, between 12:15 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. wearing a pink shirt and black jeans.
Thompson said Knapp had gone with her father to a doctor’s appointment on Coosa Street in Talladega on Monday afternoon when she allegedly ran off. A witness said she was last seen running up Hill Street toward Alabama Power.
Anyone with information on Knapp’s location is encouraged to call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at www.talladega.com.