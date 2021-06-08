Talladega Police search for missing Talladega man

Talladega Police are looking for a 60-year-old man whose family says they have not seen him since Sunday.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, Isiachael Lee Russell, 60, is a black man with salt-and-pepper hair, a goatee and no teeth. He is described as having a slim build and standing 6-foot-1 tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes when he was seen last.
Falkner said Russell left his residence in Talladega Downs on Sunday between noon and 4 p.m. and was walking toward Benny’s Mini Mart at Howard and West Streets.
Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips may also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.