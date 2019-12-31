Talladega police remind everyone not to drink and drive after New Year's celebrations (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department issued the following statement today, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in advance of tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations:
"Tragedy can strike at any moment. During the holidays, we celebrate family and loved ones, but sometimes we are hit with the worst news imaginable.
"Impaired driving can affect us and the ones around us. We want to remind everyone, especially during times of celebration and joy, to never operate a vehicle after a night of drinking or the use of any drug.
The legal blood alcohol content for the typical motorist is under .08, and even after just a few drinks, one can be past that point. You could face legal fees that exceed $1,000, or worse, spend several years in prison.
If you want a New Year’s resolution, make one that will count. If you decide to drink, then call a friend or call a cab. We all have someone that is counting on us to make it back home safe. This message brought to you by the Talladega Police Department."