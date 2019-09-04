TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking for two women involved in a theft at Goody’s who injured a store employee while fleeing.
According to Detective Todd Williamon, the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The suspects were described in the incident and offense report as being two middle aged black women in a white Ford Taurus.
The women came into the store and piled a buggy with approximately $1,200 in assorted Nike apparel, then left without paying.
According to Williamon, while the women were fleeing, they managed to knock a store employee over with their shopping cart on their way out the door. The employee was transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Health Center as a result of her injuries, Williamon said. She was treated and released.
The suspects fled in the white Taurus. The report did not say which direction they were headed, and there was no other physical description of the suspects available Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.