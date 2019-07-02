TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a home invasion burglary on Mount Olive Circle on July 1.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the victim in the case knew and was able to identify the burglar, although no arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thornton said the burglary happened just after noon Monday, when the suspect first came to the victim’s door.
When she refused to let him in, he went to a bedroom window and managed to make entrance by pushing in the entire casement. When the window fell in the house, it broke, cutting the victim on her foot.
The suspect then proceeded to chase her through the house wielding a machete and threatening to kill her. At some point, the victim said she believed, the suspect stole a .22 pistol from the house that had been loaned to her.
Thornton said the victim told investigators the suspect frequently comes to the area and “causes problems,” although not generally to this degree.
Other than the cut to her foot, the victim was not injured.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.