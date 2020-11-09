Talladega police looking for 73-year-old man reported missing since Sunday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The family of a 73-year-old Talladega man that has not seen him since Sunday morning is concerned for his safety.
According to Talladega police Detective Jeremy Falkner, the man’s adult children said they were able to speak with him briefly after calling Sunday, but that he said different things to each of them and he had still not made it home Monday morning.
The missing man is described as being 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. According to his children, he also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.
He may be in a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Falkner said.
No picture of the man was available late Monday.
Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.